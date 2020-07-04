Centrodestra | In Puglia 70 gazebo leghisti, aspettando le Regionali

Anche in Puglia i gazebo del Carroccio, mentre la coalizione si riunisce a Roma. A breve Matteo Salvini di nuovo a Bari, al quartiere Libertà.

