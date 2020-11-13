Cavese-Foggia | Domenica in diretta su Antenna Sud

  Cavese-Foggia | Domenica in diretta su Antenna Sud

IL FOGGIA INVECE SARA’ IMPEGNATO NELLA TRASFERTA DI CAVA DEI TIRRENI. UNA GARA CHE NOI TRASMETTEREMO IN DIRETTA ED IN ESCLUSIVA TELEVISIVA SU ANTENNA SUD A PARTIRE DALLE 17.00.

