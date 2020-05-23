Caso Siciliani | La procura apre un’inchiesta

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Caso Siciliani | La procura apre un’inchiesta

Condividi

Un’inchiesta aperta dalla procura di Bari sul cluster Siciliani di Palo del colle punta a individuare le cause che hanno determinato il contagio da covid 19 di decine di lavoratori.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento