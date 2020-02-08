Casertana Bisceglie | la formazione degli stellati, torna Ebagua

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Casertana Bisceglie | la formazione degli stellati, torna Ebagua

Condividi

Il Bisceglie non ha mai perso contro una squadra campana e con questo spirito la squadra di Mancini affronterà domani la trasferta di Caserta.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento