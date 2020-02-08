Casertana Bisceglie | la formazione degli stellati, torna Ebagua

CondividiFacebook0TwitterPinterest0EmailIl Bisceglie non ha mai perso contro una squadra campana e con questo spirito la squadra di Mancini affronterà domani la…

8 Febbraio, 2020

In serie C spicca il derby del "Veneziani". Una sfida al vertice sentita dai monopolitani. Scienza sa di non dover sfidare…