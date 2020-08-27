Carcere, rissa tra baresi e leccesi: tre feriti e sette denunce

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Carcere, rissa tra baresi e leccesi: tre feriti e sette denunce

Condividi

Una rissa tra baresi e leccesi si è consumata nel carcere di Lecce per questioni legate a gerarchie e ai traffici illeciti nel penitenziario.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento