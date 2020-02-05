Capitale della cultura | Bari punta sul culto Nicolaiano

  • Home
  • Cultura
  • Capitale della cultura | Bari punta sul culto Nicolaiano

Condividi

È tutto nel segno del culto nicolaiano il concept che porterà alla redazione del dossier che sarà presentato entro marzo al Mibact e che candida Bari a Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2021

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento