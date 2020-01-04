Capitale della cultura, 7 pugliesi in gara

Su 44 in tutta Italia, sono 7 le realtà pugliesi che si contenderanno il titolo di Capitale della Cultura 2021. le più agguerrite: Bari, Trani e Taranto

