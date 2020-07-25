Canonico | “Buon lavoro Racanati e forza Bisceglie”

Dopo 9 anni finisce l'era Canonico a Bisceglie e inizia quella di Racanati. L'ex patron stellato però ci ha tenuto ad augurare le migliori fortune al nuovo proprietario

