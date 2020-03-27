Canonico | “Almeno 15 giorni di lavoro prima di giocare”

Il Bisceglie se dovesse riprendere il campionato lotterebbe per la salvezza. Il presidente Canonico è convinto che per tornare a giocare ci vorranno almeno 15 giorni di allenamenti.

