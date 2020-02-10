Calcio | serie C girone C Virtus Francavilla – Avellino 1-1

  • Calcio | serie C girone C Virtus Francavilla – Avellino 1-1

La Virtus Francavilla non riesce ad andare oltre il pareggio contro l'Avellino. 1-1 il risultato finale con i pugliesi che hanno giocato meglio nel primo tempo.

