Calcio | Sciaudone: “Mi sento ancora con gli amici di Bari”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio | Sciaudone: “Mi sento ancora con gli amici di Bari”

Condividi

Daniele Sciaudone attualmente in forza al Cosenza calcio, è rimasto legato a Bari e lo ha confessato a Davide Abrescia nel corso della trasmissione "Speciale Tribuna Centrale"

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento