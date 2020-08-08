Calcio Monopoli | Per l’attacco si pensa a Cesarini, per la difesa a Petta

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio Monopoli | Per l’attacco si pensa a Cesarini, per la difesa a Petta

Condividi

Il Monopoli pensa a rinforzare difesa e attacco. Petta e Ceranini sono i nomi entrati nel mirino della societa' biancoverde

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento