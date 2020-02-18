Calcio | Monopoli da record e il calendario sorride

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio | Monopoli da record e il calendario sorride

Condividi

Il Monopoli dopo la vittoria contro il Teramo ha più consapevolezza e l'aver superato i 50 punti rende questa stagione già da record

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento