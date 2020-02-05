Calcio | Monopoli-Bari, gara particolare per la famiglia Materazzi

Beppe Materazzi ha giocato in biancorosso e allenato il Bari, il nipote Andrea Maestrelli sta diventando uno dei punti fermi della difesa del Monopoli. Con Monopoli-Bari sarà una domenica particolare per la famiglia Materazzi.

