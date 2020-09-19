Calcio in lutto | La Puglia piange la morte di Rocco Augelli

  Calcio in lutto | La Puglia piange la morte di Rocco Augelli

A soli 35 anni muore l'attaccante Rocco Augelli. Tutta la Puglia calcistica si stringe attorno al dolore della famiglia.

