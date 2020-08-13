Calcio | Il Lecce cede Saraniti al Palermo

Calcio | Il Lecce cede Saraniti al Palermo

Andrea Saraniti non è più un tesserato del Lecce. L'attaccante ex Virtus Francavilla è stato ceduto a titolo definitivo al Palermo in serie C

