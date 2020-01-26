Calcio | i tifosi del Foggia attendono la squadra

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio | i tifosi del Foggia attendono la squadra
Calcio | i tifosi del Foggia attendono la squadra

Condividi

Ci sono tre pattuglie della polizia accanto ai tifosi del Foggia che attendono il pullman della squadra di ritorno da Gravina, dove i rossoneri hanno perso 2-0. La squadra è ferma in autostrada in attesa dell'ok delle forze dell'ordine

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento