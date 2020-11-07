Calcio Foggia | Il rinvio spezza il trend positivo delle ultime due partite

  • Calcio Foggia | Il rinvio spezza il trend positivo delle ultime due partite

Il rinvio di gara contro la Vibonese fa storcere il naso al Foggia che da due giornate stava vincendo e giocando bene.

