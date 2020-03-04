Calcio Foggia | Il club rossonero piange la morte del magazziniere

Stamane a causa di un incidente stradale e’ morto il magazziniere del Foggia: Antonio Cianci, aveva solo 38 anni, lascia moglie e tre figli.

