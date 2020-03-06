Calcio Foggia | Il campionato si ferma nel momento migliore

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio Foggia | Il campionato si ferma nel momento migliore

Condividi

Come noto la serie D ha deciso per lo stop al campionato che si ferma nel momento migliore del Foggia, squadra che ha rosicchiato 4 punti alla capolista Bitonto

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento