Calcio Foggia | Il 4 agosto la procedura di ripescaggi in C

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio Foggia | Il 4 agosto la procedura di ripescaggi in C

Condividi

Il Foggia spera nel ripescaggio in serie C dopo i fatti di Picerno. Il prossimo 4 agosto si conosceranno i criteri e intanto i tifosi sperano.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento