Calcio Foggia | Il 12 maggio si festeggiano i 100 anni del club: le iniziative

Il prossimo 12 maggio il Foggia calcio compirà 100 anni. Nonostante il Coronavirus, non mancheranno le iniziative per omaggiare il blasonato…

Maggio 2, 2020

IL PRESIDENTE DELL’ASSOCALCIATORI DAMIANO TOMMASI RINGRAZIA IL GOVERNO PER LE INDENNITA’ DI MARZO, MA NON BASTANO, SOPRATTUTTO PER IL CALCIO DILETTANTISTICO