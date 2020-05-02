Calcio Foggia | Il 12 maggio si festeggiano i 100 anni del club: le iniziative

  Calcio Foggia | Il 12 maggio si festeggiano i 100 anni del club: le iniziative

Il prossimo 12 maggio il Foggia calcio compirà 100 anni. Nonostante il Coronavirus, non mancheranno le iniziative per omaggiare il blasonato club rossonero.

