  • Calcio Foggia | I satanelli approfittano della “crisi” del Bitonto

Il Foggia sta approfittando dei passi falsi del Bitonto ed ora si ritrova a -1 dalla vetta con lo scontro diretto da disputare allo "Zaccheria".

