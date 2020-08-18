Calcio Foggia | Entro domenica il nome del nuovo allenatore

  Calcio Foggia | Entro domenica il nome del nuovo allenatore

Entro domenica si conoscera’ il nome del nuovo allenatore. Intanto Gerbaudo saluta la capitanata per problemi familiari.

