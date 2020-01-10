Calcio Foggia: conosciamo meglio Diego Allegretti

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio Foggia: conosciamo meglio Diego Allegretti

Condividi

Il Foggia ha ufficializzato nelle scorse ore l'ingaggio di Diego Allegretti. Conosciamo meglio l'attaccante ex Vibonese in questa scheda

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento