Calcio Foggia 1920 | Prende quota Pochesci in caso di Serie C

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio Foggia 1920 | Prende quota Pochesci in caso di Serie C

Condividi

Il tecnico ex Ternana e Bisceglie Sandro Pochesci e Ninni Corda si sarebbero incontrati già più volte in Sardegna. All'orizzonte un suo approdo a Foggia?

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento