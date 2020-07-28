Calcio Foggia 1920 | Prende quota Pochesci in caso di Serie C

Il tecnico ex Ternana e Bisceglie Sandro Pochesci e Ninni Corda si sarebbero incontrati già più volte in Sardegna. All'orizzonte un suo approdo a Foggia?
Condividi
Il tecnico ex Ternana e Bisceglie Sandro Pochesci e Ninni Corda si sarebbero incontrati già più volte in Sardegna. All'orizzonte un suo approdo a Foggia?
Nessun commento ancora
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.