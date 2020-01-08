Calcio Foggia 1920, Diego Allegretti a detto: “si!”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio Foggia 1920, Diego Allegretti a detto: “si!”

Condividi

Diego Allegretti ha detto si al Foggia. Il bomber rossonero ex Vibonese ha deciso di scendere in serie D per sposare la causa rossonera.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento