Calcio Foggia 1920 Corda: “Soddisfatto ma ora viene il bello”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio Foggia 1920 Corda: “Soddisfatto ma ora viene il bello”

Condividi

Il Foggia ha ripreso la preparazione in vista del derby contro il Fasano. Ha fatto il punto della situazione il tecnico Ninni Corda anche sul mercato

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento