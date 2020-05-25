Calcio | Felleca ‘in contatto con soci per la Serie C’

Continua a tenere banco in casa Foggia la questione Felleca/Pintus. L’attuale presidente ha dichiarato di essere in contatto con un gruppo forte per l’ampliamento societario.

