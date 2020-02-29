Calcio | Felleca ‘E’ mancato quel poco gioco che facciamo’

A margine dell'incontro con la Stampa per ufficializzare l'accordo commerciale tra il Foggia e la BBC, nuovo main sponsor dei satanelli, il presidente rossonero Felleca ha fatto il punto sul momento rossonero.
