Calcio e Covid | Spadafora: “Lavoriamo per ripartire a metà giugno”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio e Covid | Spadafora: “Lavoriamo per ripartire a metà giugno”

Condividi

Il ministro dello sport fa dietrofront e apre anche alla ripresa del campionato. In totale sicurezza si potrebbe giocare anche a metà giugno.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento