Calcio e covid-19 | Si riaffaccia l’ipotesi playoff e serie B a 40 squadre

E’ iniziata la settimana che portera’ al Consiglio Federale. Se il campionato non dovesse ripartire Gravina si giochera’ la carta playoff anche in serie A, mentre torna l’ipotesi serie B a 40 squadre.

