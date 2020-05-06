Calcio e Covid 19, Serie B a 40 squadre, fake news o mezza verità?

  Calcio e Covid 19, Serie B a 40 squadre, fake news o mezza verità?

La serie B a 40 squadre? Una fake news secondo il presidente della Lega Pro Francesco Ghirelli, che ha definito “cavallo di troia” alcuni addetti ai lavori.

