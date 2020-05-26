Calcio e covid-19 | 48 ore fondamentali per la ripresa del calcio

Calcio e covid-19 | 48 ore fondamentali per la ripresa del calcio

LE PROSSIME SARANNO ORE IMPORTANTI PER LA RIPRESA DEL CAMPIONATO PROFESSIONISTICO, SI COMINCIA A PARLARE DI DATE ANCHE IN SERIE B, MA SOLO GIOVEDI’ PROSSIMO IL QUADRO SARA’ PIU’ CHIARO

