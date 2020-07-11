Calcio dilettantistico | Citta’ di Mola, presentato il tecnico Zinfollino

Scendiamo di due categorie. Dopo 2 anni torna il calcio a Mola di Bari dove ieri è stato presentato anche il nuovo allenatore Zinfollino

