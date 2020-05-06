Calcio | Costantino: “Il mio Matino merita l’Eccellenza”

Tre punti e una partita in meno del Racale, con lo scontro diretto a favore. Anche il Matino reclama l’Eccellenza. Per i salentini sarebbe la quarta promozione di fila.

