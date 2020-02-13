Calcio | Bisceglie-Sicula Leonzio si gioca a Monopoli

Per l'indisponibilità dello stadio Ventura il match tra Bisceglie e Sicula Leonzio si giocherà al Veneziani di Monopoli.

