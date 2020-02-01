Calcio | Bisceglie – Avellino la probabile formazione anti-Irpini

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio | Bisceglie – Avellino la probabile formazione anti-Irpini

Condividi

Il Bisceglie torna a giocare al "Ventura". Domani salirà in Puglia l'Avellino. Sentiamo quale potrebbe essere la formazione anti-irpini.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento