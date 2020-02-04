Calcio | Bisceglie 1913, Montero il faro della squadra

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio | Bisceglie 1913, Montero il faro della squadra

Condividi

Il Bisceglie sta cercando di risalire la china in classifica e molte prestazioni positive portano la firma di Montero che conferma la sua costanza di prestazioni.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento