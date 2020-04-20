Calcio Bari | L’ipotesi sorteggio scatena l’ira dei biancorossi

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio Bari | L’ipotesi sorteggio scatena l’ira dei biancorossi

Condividi

TRA LE SOCIETA’ PIU’ IRACONDE PER QUESTA FORMULA DEL SORTEGGIO IL BARI DI DE LAURENTIIS CHE SAREBBE SOLO PENALIZZATO DA UNA SOLUZIONE DEL GENERE

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento