Calcio Bari | A. De Laurentiis spinge il Bari come 4^ promossa in B

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Calcio Bari | A. De Laurentiis spinge il Bari come 4^ promossa in B

Condividi

RESTA IL NODO SU COME GESTIRE PROMOZIONI E RETROCESSIONI, INTANTO AURELIO DE LAURENTIIS SPINGE IL BARI COME QUARTA SOCIETA’ DA FAR SALIRE IN SERIE B

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento