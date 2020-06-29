Calcio | Al via una settimana di fuoco per le pugliesi

Incomincia una settimana di fuoco per il Lecce, il Bisceglie e la Virtus Francavilla. Tra serie A e serie C gli impegni cominciano a scottare.

