Brindisi | Al "Perrino" la terapia intensiva in 20 giorni

  • Brindisi | Al “Perrino” la terapia intensiva in 20 giorni

20 giorni ed una struttura già operativa da 730 mq, con 28 posti letto distribuiti in 14 stanze. Pronta la terapia intensiva al Perrino di Brindisi.

