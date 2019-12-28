Bitonto, i neroverdi conservano il primato al giro di boa

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Bitonto, i neroverdi conservano il primato al giro di boa

Condividi

Il Bitonto non è piu' la sorpresa del campionato. La marcia trionfale ha permesso ai neroverdi di presentarsi al giro di boa da primi della classe.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento