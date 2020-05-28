Bitonto Calcio | Lomasto: “Qui grande gruppo, spero di restare in C”

A Bitonto la Serie C sembra ormai cosa fatta. Paolo Lomasto, uno dei protagonisti di quest’anno spera di rimanere in neroverde anche tra i professionisti.

