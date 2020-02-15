Bisceglie – S. Leonzio | la probabile formazione, si gioca al “Veneziani”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Bisceglie – S. Leonzio | la probabile formazione, si gioca al “Veneziani”

Condividi

Il Bisceglie domani affrontera' la Sicula Leonzio sul neutro del "Veneziani" . Una sfida salvezza da non fallire per risalire la china in classifica

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento