Bisceglie – Palermo, Bucaro: “Partita più difficile dello Zaccheria”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Bisceglie – Palermo, Bucaro: “Partita più difficile dello Zaccheria”

Condividi

A distanza di pochi giorni dalla sfida dello Zaccheria il Bisceglie se la vedra' al "Ventura" con il blasonato Palermo. Sfida piu' ardua secondo il tecnico Bucaro

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento