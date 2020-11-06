Bisceglie-Monopoli | 11 positivi tra gli stellati, derby a rischio

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Bisceglie-Monopoli | 11 positivi tra gli stellati, derby a rischio

Condividi

A poche ore dal derby del Ventura salgono ad 11 i positivi del Bisceglie. In attesa del nuovo ciclo di tamponi la pèartita potrebbe essere a rischio-rinvio.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento