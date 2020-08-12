Bisceglie | Il club pensa ad Aldo Papagni per guidare la squadra

Dopo aver iscritto la squadra al campionato il presidente dell'A.s. Bisceglie 1913 Racanati deve scegliere la nuova guida tecnica. Il nome il pole position è quello del biscegliese Aldo Papagni

