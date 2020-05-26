Bisceglie | Gli stellati temono l’ipotesi retrocessione diretta

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Bisceglie | Gli stellati temono l’ipotesi retrocessione diretta

Condividi

RESTIAMO IN SERIE C. IN POCHI GIORNI IL BISCEGLIE E’ PASSATO DALLA CERTEZZA DI SALVARSI ALLA POSSIBILITA’ DI SCENDERE IN CAMPO. L’OMBRA DELLA RETROCESSIONE SPAVENTA I TIFOSI STELLATI

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento